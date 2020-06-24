Last updated on Jun 24, 2020, 11:40 am
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Motorola's newly-launched One Fusion+ will go on sale for the first time in India today. The handset will be available via Flipkart starting at 12 pm.
To recall, the device was launched on our shores last week and boasts of an all-screen design, a solid 5,000mAh battery, quad rear camera setup, and mid-tier internals.
Here's everything to know.
The Motorola One Fusion+ sports an all-screen design but with noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. It comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+(1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Further, it is available in two shades of Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.
The One Fusion+ houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up selfie snapper.
The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The Motorola One Fusion+ runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card).
The device runs on Android 10 and packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Motorola One Fusion+ carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB variant.
As for sale offers on Flipkart, buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and a 5% discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.
The company is also offering up to 12-month no-cost EMI plans and a free six-month subscription of YouTube Premium.
