Last updated on Jun 24, 2020, 02:23 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi has launched its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9, in China. The handset is offered in two new 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants along with the existing 4GB/64GB model which was introduced in Europe earlier this month.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, waterdrop notch design, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.
The Redmi 9 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader.
As for the display, the handset offers a 6.53-inch LCD panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution.
Further, it comes in Carbon Black, Mordecin, Neon Blue, and Lotus Root Powder color options.
The Redmi 9 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Redmi 9 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers all the latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi 9 is priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs. 8,500) for the 4GB/64GB model while the new 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants cost CNY 999 (around Rs. 10,700), and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000), respectively. Notably, all the models are available for pre-bookings in China.
