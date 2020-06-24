Xiaomi has launched its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9, in China. The handset is offered in two new 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants along with the existing 4GB/64GB model which was introduced in Europe earlier this month. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, waterdrop notch design, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi 9: At a glance

The Redmi 9 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. As for the display, the handset offers a 6.53-inch LCD panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution. Further, it comes in Carbon Black, Mordecin, Neon Blue, and Lotus Root Powder color options.

Information Redmi 9 sports a 13MP quad rear camera

The Redmi 9 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Further, it offers all the latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?