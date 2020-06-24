As a more affordable version of the iQOO Z1, Vivo is working to launch the iQOO Z1x in China. According to a couple of fresh leaks, the upcoming model will come with a 120Hz LCD screen, 33W fast charging support, and a 48MP primary camera. Notably, an earlier leak has already revealed that the iQOO Z1x will pack a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Design and display Vivo iQOO Z1x: At a glance

The Vivo iQOO Z1x is likely to feature a bezel-less display with a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may feature a triple rear camera setup. The display is rumored to be a 6.57-inch LCD panel that will offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple rear camera setup on the iQOO Z1x is likely to include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP camera. For selfie lovers, it may offer a 16MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

As per leaks, the Vivo iQOO Z1x will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Moreover, for connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?