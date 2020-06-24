Last updated on Jun 24, 2020, 04:55 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRohit Chatterjee
As a more affordable version of the iQOO Z1, Vivo is working to launch the iQOO Z1x in China.
According to a couple of fresh leaks, the upcoming model will come with a 120Hz LCD screen, 33W fast charging support, and a 48MP primary camera.
Notably, an earlier leak has already revealed that the iQOO Z1x will pack a Snapdragon 765G chipset.
The Vivo iQOO Z1x is likely to feature a bezel-less display with a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it may feature a triple rear camera setup.
The display is rumored to be a 6.57-inch LCD panel that will offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The triple rear camera setup on the iQOO Z1x is likely to include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP camera. For selfie lovers, it may offer a 16MP camera.
As per leaks, the Vivo iQOO Z1x will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Moreover, for connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no word on the pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z1x. However, considering the regular iQOO Z1 starts at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 23,500), the upcoming Z1x model could arrive somewhere around CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs. 21,400).
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.