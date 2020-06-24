Months after confirming the plan to bring Windows Defender to iOS and Android, Microsoft has started executing the move. The Redmond giant has launched the first preview of its 'Microsoft Defender ATP (Advanced Threat Protection)' for Android, giving the world a chance to see its own way of protecting corporate smartphones. Here's all you need to know about it.

Feature #1 Detection, removal of malicious apps on Android

Defender ATP works like a typical antivirus solution and offers signature-based malware detection, powered by deep-learning, to flag/remove malicious programs and files. "Scans are instantly performed [to] detect malware and potentially unwanted applications (PUA)," said Kanishka Srivastava, a senior program manager at Microsoft. "If a safe app is downloaded, the end-user will see a lightweight notification letting them know the app is clean."

Feature #2 Web protections for safe browsing

Along with on-device protection, Microsoft Defender ATP also promises web protections, which include automatic detection and blocking of unsafe phishing websites sent via SMS, WhatsApp, email, and other sources. Beyond that, it also uses Microsoft's Defender SmartScreen technology to detect and block network connections that unreliable apps might create in the background, without letting the user know.

Feature #3 Blocking access to specific sites and domains

The new antivirus can also block Android users from accessing certain websites and domains based on a block-list pre-defined by security teams of enterprises through their central and easy-to-access control dashboard dubbed 'Microsoft Defender Security Center'. "These capabilities empower enterprises to enable strong security while ensuring their employees remain productive working on their Android devices," Srivastava added.

Information Added measures for corporate data security

Notably, Defender ATP also packs features that allow security teams of companies to remotely block 'high-risk' devices with malicious apps from accessing corporate assets like Outlook or OneDrive accounts. Effectively, the app works as a gatekeeper for a company's network.

Availability iOS version is also on the way