Realme has increased the prices of its budget-friendly Narzo 10A and C3 smartphones in India. The Realme Narzo 10A has received an uptick of Rs. 500, while the Realme C3 has become costlier by Rs. 1,000 after receiving its third price hike since its launch in February this year. Notably, the new prices are now reflecting on the company's website.

Money matters Here's a look at the new prices

With the latest price revision, the Realme Narzo 10A costs Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB model. However, the newly-launched 4GB/64GB variant has not received a price hike and it continues to retail for Rs. 9,999. On the other hand, the Realme C3 now carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model.

Phone #1 Recalling the Realme Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo 10A features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bezel at the bottom. It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Realme Narzo 10A has a 12MP triple rear camera

The Realme Narzo 10A sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/1.8) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.

Phone #2 What do you get with the Realme C3?

The Realme C3 comes with a plastic frame, featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with a waterdrop notch design. The handset draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

Information Realme C3 features a 12MP dual rear camera