South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced attractive cashback and no-cost EMI offers on its Galaxy A51 in India. As part of the offer, buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 cashback with select bank cards as well as an additional upgrade bonus of Rs. 1,500 on exchanging an old smartphone. However, the offers are only available across offline channels and Samsung's e-store.

Design and display First, here's recalling the Galaxy A51

The Galaxy A51 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out for the front snapper. On the rear, it houses a quad-lens array housed within a rectangular frame. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a built-in fingerprint scanner. Further, it comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colors.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and another 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a single 32MP (f/2.2) snapper at the front. Moreover, the rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing Pricing and offers