When a deadly virus is wreaking havoc around the world, the best way to survive is to sit home and binge. That's what most of us have been doing, but the thing is, there is so much content out there, it can be difficult to pick what's worth watching (Small problem in front of the global pandemic). But, now Google is here to help.

Feature Movie, show recommendations on Google Search

Starting today, people in India will be able to search for movies/shows to watch on Google. They can simply search with keywords like 'movies to watch', 'good movies to watch', or 'comedy/horror shows to watch' and the search engine will display an organized set of recommendations from multiple streaming providers. The suggestions are curated with a combination of both new and old shows/movies.

Details You can add content to watchlist, filter genres

The feature, which works like Patchwall, shows a series of filters, which you can use to pick the content from the genre, OTT provider, or network of your choice. Also, for every show or movie, there is an option to mark it as 'watched' or add it into a unified watchlist. The watchlist will be accessed from a separate tab on the results page.

Exception Prime Video not included among content sources

As of now, the new Search feature sources content recommendations from Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube. However, there is no Amazon Prime Video as yet (no surprises there, considering the rivalry between Amazon and Google). This means certain movies and shows that are available online may not be displayed through the new browsing interface from Google.

Roll-out Roll-out over the coming weeks