Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for its Galaxy Tab S4. The latest firmware brings a host of new features like Dark Mode, refreshed app icons, improved button/tile layouts, and full-screen navigation gestures. It also adds Quick Share as well as Music Share options and upgrades the security patch to June 2020.

Details about the update

The new firmware is currently being rolled out in Europe for the LTE variant of Tab S4. You can manually check the update by going to Settings >Software Update, and click on Download and Install if it has arrived for your device.

Design and display Galaxy Tab S4: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels on all sides. On the rear, the device gets a single camera. The tablet features a 10.5-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) Super AMOLED screen and offers support for the bundled S-Pen. Moreover, it is available in Black and White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 comes with a single 13MP (f/1.9) rear camera with autofocus support and an LED flash. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/1.9) shooter for selfies and video calling. Moreover, the rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood