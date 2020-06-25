Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest Android 11 Beta 1 update for its Redmi K30 Pro flagship phone. The firmware is based on Android Open Source Project (AOSP), which implies it misses out on the company's custom MIUI skin. Xiaomi has said that the Android 11 Beta update is primarily for developers to test their apps, and not really for regular users.

To install the update on your Redmi K30 Pro, you can download the firmware file from the Mi Community website. For the uninitiated, Android 11 is the next-generation mobile operating system from Google. It brings an updated user interface along with several new features like floating chat bubbles within messaging apps, a "Conversations" section in the notification shade, and an updated Power menu.

The Redmi K30 Pro comes with a bezel-less all-screen design, offering a Gorilla Glass 5 for display protection and an in-screen fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen that offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 395ppi. Further, the handset comes in shades of Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple, and Cyber Gray.

The Redmi K30 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it features a single front camera with a motorized pop-up 20MP sensor. The rear camera supports 8K recording at 24/30fps, while the front shooter supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps.

