OPPO has started releasing the latest Android 11 Beta 1 update for its Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship smartphones. The new software comes without the company's ColorOS skin and is meant for testing and trying out upcoming features. At present, the Android 11 Beta 1 update works only for model numbers CPH2023 and CPH2025. Here are more details.

New features Android 11: Things we know so far

Android 11 is the next version of Google's mobile operating system. It aims to improve the overall experience with new features and a refreshed user interface. The update introduces better media controls, seamless switching of audio output, and improved privacy controls. Some other significant changes include floating chat bubbles, a "Conversations" section within the notification shade, and an updated Power menu.

Design and display OPPO Find X2, Find X2 Pro: At a glance

Both the OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch hole cut-out for the front camera. On the rear, they house a triple rear camera setup. Further, the handsets sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Find X2 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP periscope zoom camera. The standard X2 model also offers a similar setup but with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 13MP telephoto sensor. On the front, both the handsets sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood