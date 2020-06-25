OnePlus's latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro, is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and OnePlus.in. The handset comes with a top-tier Snapdragon 865 chipset, a versatile 48MP quad rear camera setup, and a stunning 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED screen. Alongside the Pro version, the vanilla OnePlus 8 will also be up for grabs today.

Design and display OnePlus 8 Pro: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved edges. It also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen which supports HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it is available in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black color options.

Information OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter sensor, and a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Oxygen OS and packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and 30W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C Port.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?