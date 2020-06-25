Last updated on Jun 25, 2020, 11:40 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus's latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro, is all set to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and OnePlus.in.
The handset comes with a top-tier Snapdragon 865 chipset, a versatile 48MP quad rear camera setup, and a stunning 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED screen.
Alongside the Pro version, the vanilla OnePlus 8 will also be up for grabs today.
The OnePlus 8 Pro features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and curved edges. It also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The handset sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen which supports HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Further, it is available in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black color options.
The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter sensor, and a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) camera on the front.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Oxygen OS and packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and 30W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C Port.
The OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the top-spec 12GB/256GB model. As for sale offers, buyers can avail a discount of Rs. 3,000 with SBI credit cards and Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.