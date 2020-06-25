Last updated on Jun 25, 2020, 02:07 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
POCO has increased the price of its popular mid-ranger, the POCO X2, by Rs. 500.
The price revision, now reflecting on Flipkart, is applicable to the top-end 8GB/265GB variant. The other 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models continue to retail at their old prices.
However, POCO is yet to officially confirm the price hike.
The POCO X2 8GB/265GB variant has become costlier by Rs. 500, taking the retail price to Rs. 21,499. Meanwhile, the 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants are still priced at Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 18,499, respectively.
The POCO X2 sports a pill-shaped punch-hole design with slim bezels, a metal-glass body, and a quad-camera setup on the rear.
The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and supports a refresh rate of 120Hz.
For secure biometric authentication, it dons a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The POCO X2 has a quad-rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
For selfies, the handset features a 20MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) lens.
The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The POCO X2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support.
Furthermore, it offers all the latest connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
