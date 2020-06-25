Realme has expanded its range of smartphones in India with the brand-new Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom models. Both the handsets share the same design and offer a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, built-in liquid cooling, and last year's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 855+. However, the SuperZoom version boasts of a dedicated periscope-style 5X optical zoom lens to distinguish itself from the vanilla model.

Design and display Realme X3 Series: At a glance

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom feature an all-glass body, pill-shaped punch-hole design, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Both the handsets offer a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the duo will be available in Arctic White and Glacier Blue color options.

Cameras Realme X3 series offers a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme X3 offers a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (2x zoom) telephoto sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Meanwhile, the SuperZoom model has an identical camera arrangement but with an 8MP (5x optical zoom) telephoto lens. For selfies, the X3 houses a 16MP+8MP combo while the X3 SuperZoom sports a superior 32MP+8MP module.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X3 twins are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Both the handsets run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. They also offer support for all the latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket pinch Finally, how much do they cost?