Apple's all-new iOS 14 has come as a thought-through OS upgrade, a release packing several interesting and handy capabilities for iPhone users. But, along with all the features Apple showed off during its WWDC keynote, the platform has a lot more on offer, including some key hidden capabilities you need to know about. Let's take a look at them.

Feature #1 Tap on the back, trigger actions

iOS 14 comes with a handy feature that lets you tap on the back of your iPhone to trigger different actions. The option, available inside Accessibility's Touch menu, works seamlessly and lets you double-tap and triple-tap on your iPhone to activate actions ranging from going back to Home screen and taking screenshots to using Siri shortcuts for some other task.

Feature #2 Automatic message filtering

For users in India, iOS 14 brings a dedicated filter menu that organizes messages according to different categories. It works automatically and classifies messages into those from known and unknown senders as well as promotional, transactional, and junk messages. The feature makes accessing important messages from a batch of thousands easier than ever on the iPhone.

Feature #3 Sound detection and notification

iOS 14 also brings sound detection, where the iPhone listens for certain sounds and issues a notification to the user whenever they are made. The feature has been designed as an accessibility tool for people who are hard of hearing but can also be used to be alerted about doorbells, door knocks, or car horns (among other things) while working or listening to music.

Feature #4 Noise cancellation for Voice memo

In addition to sound detection, iOS 14 will also offer noise cancellation in the voice memo app. You can record a voice note and then clear most, if not all, of its background noise by hitting the magic wand icon in the editing section of the app. Voice memos will also be organized into categories like favorites and recently-detected automatically.

Feature #5 Finally, Apple Music and keyboard enhancements