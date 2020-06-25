Vivo's brand-new X50 series, which was announced in China earlier this month, will be released in global markets in July. The range includes a flagship X50 Pro+ model and a couple of 5G mid-rangers called the X50 and X50 Pro. All three handsets come with an in-trend punch-hole design, multiple rear cameras, high refresh rate AMOLED screens, and support up to 33W fast charging.

Phone #1 Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design. It sports a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo X50 comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Vivo X50 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP (f/2.5) macro lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Vivo X50 Pro

The Vivo X50 Pro also gets a punch-hole design but with curved edges. Like the X50, it also bears a 90Hz 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and offers an in-screen fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs a Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo X50 Pro also features a 48MP quad rear camera

The quad rear camera setup on the X50 Pro includes a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor with gimbal OIS, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens with 5x zoom, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) snapper.

Phone #3 Vivo X50 Pro+

The flagship Vivo X50 Pro+ also features a punch-hole design with a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a built-in fingerprint sensor. It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset packs a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo X50 Pro+ offers a 50MP quad rear camera

The camera setup on the Vivo X50 Pro+ comprises a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Pricing and availability What about the pricing?