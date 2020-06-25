Samsung's upcoming Galaxy M51 smartphone, which was rumored to arrive in India sometime around July-August, has now been delayed. According to reports, the launch of the handset has been postponed to September because of production issues at the company's factories. Over the past few weeks, the M51 has appeared in render images and on Geekbench, revealing some of its key details. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M51: At a glance

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy M51 will feature a punch-hole design with very fine bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. Further, the handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will house a triple rear camera unit, which is likely to include a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

As per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M51 will draw power from a Snapdragon 675 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is likely to boot Android 10-based One UI 2.0, and pack a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?