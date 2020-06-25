Realme has started rolling out the Android 10-based Realme UI update for its Realme 2 Pro handset in India. The new firmware brings a host of features and improvements including a refreshed interface, optimized Smart Slider, and updated Game Space. The update also adds new wallpapers, redesigned charging animation, an optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture, and Navigation Gestures 3.0.

Here's more about the update

The firmware bears version number RMX1801EX_11.F.07 and is being rolled out in a phased manner via OTA method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates, and click on 'Update and Install' if the firmware has arrived for your device.

Design and display Realme 2 Pro: At a glance

The Realme 2 Pro features a bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch design and a horizontally stacked dual camera setup on the rear. It bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 409ppi. The handset is mostly made out of plastic and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 2 Pro features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 2MP depth lens with LED flash. On the front, it has a single 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. As for the video recording capabilities on the handset, the rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports Full-HD recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood