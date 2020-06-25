Growing border tensions at the LAC, mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, and rising suspicion over Beijing's surveillance have prompted many Indians to boycott Chinese smartphones, apps, as well as other products. If you also plan to ditch Chinese smartphones, know that there are a bunch of well-made and good performing non-Chinese handsets that you can buy in India right now. Here are our suggestions.

Phone #1 Nokia 7.2: Price starts at Rs. 16,399

The Nokia 7.2 has an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD panel with HDR 10 and Always-on display support. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, and a 3,500mAh battery with 10W standard charging support.

Information Nokia 7.2 has a triple rear camera setup

The Nokia 7.2 gets a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, there is a single 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Google Pixel 3a: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 29,999

The Google Pixel 3a has a conventional display with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. It sports a 5.6-inch full HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) OLED screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. Under the hood, the handset packs a Snapdragon 670 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information Google Pixel 3a houses a single 12.2MP rear camera

The Google Pixel 3a has a single 12.2MP (f/1.8) rear camera with OIS and dual-LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front side, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Phone #3 Apple iPhone 11: Price starts at Rs. 68,300

The Apple iPhone 11 has an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch, and is IP68 rated. It bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD Retina display and offers Face ID for device unlocking. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,110mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and Qi-based wireless charging support.

Information iPhone 11 sports a dual rear camera setup

The iPhone 11 houses a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and another 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens with quad-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, there is a single 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #4 Samsung Galaxy S20+: Sports a price-tag of Rs. 77,999

The Galaxy S20+ sports a premium metal-glass body with IP68-rated build quality. It has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen which offers a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader. At the heart, it has an Exynos 990 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 9W reverse wireless charging.

Information The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a quad rear camera setup