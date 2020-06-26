Acer has launched the Swift 5 (2020) laptop at its Next@Acer event. The notebook is powered by "next-generation" Intel Core processors along with integrated graphics based on Intel's Xe architecture. Alongside this, the company has also introduced ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 3 Ezel laptops that are tailormade for creators. Here's a closer look.

Design and display Acer Swift 5 (2020): At a glance

The Acer Swift 5 (2020) sports a metallic body and a bezel-less design to offer a better screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor. It is also extremely lightweight, weighing at 970 grams. The laptop offers a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display, combined with a standard notebook keyboard, multi-touch supporting trackpad, and Windows Hello-powered fingerprint scanner.

Internals Under the hood

The Acer Swift 5 (2020) is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors, paired with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and Intel Xe architecture-based integrated graphics (NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU offered as optional). It supports three cooling modes: silent, normal, and performance. Under the hood, the notebook packs a 56Wh battery with support for fast charging.

Information Connectivity options available on the Swift 5 (2020)

For connectivity, the Acer Swift 5 (2020) notebook comes with a USB Type-C port, a thunderbolt port, UBS 3.2 Gen 2 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone/microphone jack. It also gets stereo speakers and a 720p webcam.

At a glance A look at the Acer ConceptD 3

The Acer ConceptD 3 has a whitewashed body and can be purchased in 14-inch or 15.6-inch Full-HD Pantone-validated display options. It runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core H-series processor, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti or NVIDIA Quadro T1000 GPU. As for performance, it is touted to offer 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Specs and features Here's everything to know about Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel

The ConceptD 3 Ezel is a convertible notebook with an all-metal body and comes in 14-inch or 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) touchscreen display options. It runs on a 10th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor, paired with NVIDIA Quadro T1000 or GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics and 1TB SSD storage. The notebook comes with Acer's Active Stylus and offers a claimed battery life of 18 hours.

Pricing How much do these machines cost?