Value for money or portability? Better frame rates or accessories? Discounts or exclusive titles? Choosing a console or a gaming laptop is one of the toughest choices for gamers. Both have their own charm and benefits. Truth is, there isn't a right choice. It all depends on the player's preference. So, to help you find that preference, here is a comparison between the two.

Cost How much are you willing to spend?

Assuming you already have a TV, you need to shell out less than Rs. 30,000 for a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One S. A top of the range gaming laptop, on the other hand, will cost upward of Rs. 1 lakh. Accessories cost extra but they are more expensive for consoles. Similarly, games cost less for laptops owing to Steam discounts.

Games What about exclusive titles?

Companies like Sony and Microsoft spend millions of dollars to get exclusive titles. Masterpieces like God of War and Uncharted are PlayStation exclusives. These lines are getting blurred in case of Xbox (Microsoft owns Windows as well) though. PC-exclusive titles are usually Indie games like Divinity: Original Sin II. If you are a beginner, console games from big publishers will guarantee a premium experience.

Pros of PCs But can a console do what a laptop can?

At the risk of going off-topic, I'd like to talk about the additional things a laptop can do. Besides gaming and browsing the Internet, there is little that one can do on a console. A good laptop, however, gives you the freedom to do much more. You can use Photoshop, edit videos, write a novel. For the extra price, laptops give you additional advantages.

Performance The difference in terms of performance and peripherals

Plug your laptop (or even a cabinet gaming PC) to a high-end monitor and you shall see the wonders better refresh rates can do. PC users can play in higher resolution with amazing frame rates. As far as accessories are concerned, most console peripherals work on PCs, but PC peripherals don't always work on consoles. Notably, VR Gaming on consoles is cheaper, more accessible.

Bottom Line Bottom line? If you're new to gaming, get a console

PCs can be upgraded with better components (GPU, RAM, SSD, HDD). They can use custom water cooling, LED lights and all that bling. Consoles are simple. Get one, set it up, and start playing. In a couple of years, when a better version releases, upgrade. If you are new to gaming and just want a no-nonsense device that lets you play, get a console.

Cloud Gaming This comparison may become obsolete in the near future