Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its flagship Galaxy S20 series of handsets, along with the latest July 2020 Android security patch. The update brings with it better high-magnification (zoomed-in) shots and optimized video stabilization. In addition, the update adds support for Bluetooth microphones for recording audio via the Voice Recording app while officially ending support for MirrorLink.

Details about the update

The firmware, bearing version number G98xNKSU1ATFD, has a download size of 386MB and is now rolling out in South Korea. Notably, since it is an over-the-air (OTA) update, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check for the update, go to Settings > Software Update, and click on Download and install if the firmware has arrived for your device.

Design and display Galaxy S20 series: At a glance

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra pack 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, and come with IP68 dust and water resistance rating. All the handsets sport a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, they offer an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S20 Ultra sports a quad rear-camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. On the front, it has a 40MP snapper. The S20 and S20+ also get a similar setup but with a 12MP main camera, and 64MP telephoto lens (no depth camera on S20). For selfies, they sport a 10MP camera.

Internals Under the hood