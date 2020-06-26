OPPO has started releasing the latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update for the OPPO F7. The firmware comes with new features such as dark mode, focus mode, floating window, new fonts, optimized gestures, enhanced Wi-Fi security, Soloop Video Editor app, and June 2020 security patch. Furthermore, the OPPO Share app has also been updated to support file sharing with Vivo and Xiaomi devices.

Here's more about the update

The update bears a build number of CPH1819EX_11.C.12_1120_202002071659 and is being released in a phased manner via the over-the-air (OTA) method. However, users can also manually check for the new firmware by going to Settings >Software Update or by selecting Trial Version in the Settings.

Design and display OPPO F7: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OPPO F7 features an edge-to-edge display with a wide notch design and a single camera module on the rear. The handset is made out of plastic and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, it bears a 6.23-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO F7 features a single 16MP (f/1.8) camera on the rear side. For selfies, it has a 25MP (f/2.0) snapper. As for video recording capabilities of the handset, both the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood