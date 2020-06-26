Last updated on Jun 26, 2020, 12:34 pm
Hi,
Written byRohit Chatterjee
OPPO has started releasing the latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update for the OPPO F7.
The firmware comes with new features such as dark mode, focus mode, floating window, new fonts, optimized gestures, enhanced Wi-Fi security, Soloop Video Editor app, and June 2020 security patch.
Furthermore, the OPPO Share app has also been updated to support file sharing with Vivo and Xiaomi devices.
The update bears a build number of CPH1819EX_11.C.12_1120_202002071659 and is being released in a phased manner via the over-the-air (OTA) method. However, users can also manually check for the new firmware by going to Settings >Software Update or by selecting Trial Version in the Settings.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OPPO F7 features an edge-to-edge display with a wide notch design and a single camera module on the rear. The handset is made out of plastic and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
Further, it bears a 6.23-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 405ppi.
The OPPO F7 features a single 16MP (f/1.8) camera on the rear side. For selfies, it has a 25MP (f/2.0) snapper. As for video recording capabilities of the handset, both the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The OPPO F7 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The smartphone now supports Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and packs a 3,400mAh battery.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
