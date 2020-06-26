Last updated on Jun 26, 2020, 02:06 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update for its Redmi K20 and K20 Pro smartphones.
The firmware brings a host of new features including an updated dark mode, latest privacy tools, AI calling feature, optimized multi-tasking, and updated animations and wallpapers.
There is also a new Ultra Battery Saver mode, which gets activated when the battery level is below 5%.
The MIUI 12 update lays significant emphasis on privacy and notifies users when an app tries to access the camera, microphone, or location. With the new settings, users will be able to block access to such applications with a single tap.
Notably, the firmware is being released as an over-the-air update and is expected to reach all devices over the next few days.
Talking about their specifications, the K20 duo comes with an all-screen design achieved by adopting a pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, the phones feature gradient-finished glass panels that house a triple camera setup.
They pack a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR support. Moreover, both the handsets also offer an under-display fingerprint reader.
The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. On the front, both models pack a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.
The Redmi K20 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.
The Redmi K20 packs a Snapdragon 730 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
Both the handsets come with a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast-charging available on the Pro model and 18W fast-charging supported by the vanilla K20.
