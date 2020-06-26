Last updated on Jun 26, 2020, 05:11 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Google's Pixel 4a is expected to go official in the coming weeks. A new handset from the company's stable, most likely the Pixel 4a, has been certified by the FCC, hinting at its imminent launch.
The FCC listing reveals three different model numbers - G025N, G025M, and G025J - with the last one likely to be the US-specific model.
Based on previous leaks, the upcoming Pixel 4a will feature a punch-hole design with slim yet noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will house a single camera and a physical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
The handset is likely to sport a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and will come in at least two color options.
The Google Pixel 4a is expected to offer a single 12.2MP rear camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. For selfies, it is likely to come with an 8MP selfie snapper.
The Google Pixel 4a is rumored to pack a Snapdragon 730, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
It is likely to boot Android 10 and house a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no word on the pricing and availability of the Pixel 4a. However, rumors suggest the handset is likely to carry a starting price-tag of $349 (roughly Rs. 29,600).
