Google's Pixel 4a is expected to go official in the coming weeks. A new handset from the company's stable, most likely the Pixel 4a, has been certified by the FCC, hinting at its imminent launch. The FCC listing reveals three different model numbers - G025N, G025M, and G025J - with the last one likely to be the US-specific model.

Design and display What do we know about the Pixel 4a?

Based on previous leaks, the upcoming Pixel 4a will feature a punch-hole design with slim yet noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will house a single camera and a physical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. The handset is likely to sport a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and will come in at least two color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to offer a single 12.2MP rear camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. For selfies, it is likely to come with an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 4a is rumored to pack a Snapdragon 730, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It is likely to boot Android 10 and house a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?