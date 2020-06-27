Last updated on Jun 27, 2020, 12:58 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Huawei will launch its camera-centric Nova 7i mid-ranger in India in July, according to Pricebaba.
The handset, first unveiled in Malaysia in February, comes as a rebranded version of Nova 6 SE, which was introduced in China last December.
As for the key highlights, the Nova 7i offers a total of five cameras, an octa-core Kirin 810 chipset, and supports 40W fast charging.
The Huawei Nova 7i features a plastic body and an edge-to-edge display with a small punch-hole module for the front camera. On the rear side, it houses a total of four cameras.
The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) LCD screen with a pixel density of 398ppi. For biometric security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The Huawei Nova 7i features a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) camera.
As for video recording capabilities on the handset, both the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The Huawei Nova 7i is powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with Huawei's 40W SuperCharge technology.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Huawei is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Nova 7i in India. However, considering the handset costs MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,400) in Malaysia, we can expect it to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 20,000 in India.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.