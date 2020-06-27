Huawei will launch its camera-centric Nova 7i mid-ranger in India in July, according to Pricebaba. The handset, first unveiled in Malaysia in February, comes as a rebranded version of Nova 6 SE, which was introduced in China last December. As for the key highlights, the Nova 7i offers a total of five cameras, an octa-core Kirin 810 chipset, and supports 40W fast charging.

Design and display Huawei Nova 7i: At a glance

The Huawei Nova 7i features a plastic body and an edge-to-edge display with a small punch-hole module for the front camera. On the rear side, it houses a total of four cameras. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) LCD screen with a pixel density of 398ppi. For biometric security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Nova 7i features a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) camera. As for video recording capabilities on the handset, both the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei Nova 7i is powered by an octa-core Kirin 810 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with Huawei's 40W SuperCharge technology. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability