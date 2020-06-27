The OnePlus 8 Pro is scheduled to go on sale in India on June 29 at 12 pm via Amazon and OnePlus e-store. Alongside the Pro model, the regular OnePlus 8 will also be available for purchase. Meanwhile, some variants of the vanilla model are already up for grabs in an open sale via Amazon. Here are more details.

Deals and discounts A look at the sale offers

Offers on the OnePlus 8 series include a 10% discount with Citi bank credit and debit cards, no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months, and Rs. 1,000 additional cashback for those who had pre-booked the handsets. Moreover, buyers will get benefits worth Rs. 6,000 from Jio, 6-months extended warranty, 50GB cloud storage, and benefits worth Rs. 1,200 from Audible.

Design and display OnePlus 8 series: At a glance

Talking about the specifications of the OnePlus 8 series, the duo features a punch-hole design with curved edges and a premium glass-metal body. However, only the Pro variant comes with IP68 dust and water-resistance. The OnePlus 8 packs a 6.55-inch 90Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, while the 8 Pro has a 120Hz 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. Both the handsets also offer an under-display fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and another 5MP color filter sensor. Meanwhile, the vanilla model gets a triple-lens setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a dedicated 2MP macro camera. On the front, both the handsets sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 series is powered by a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The standard OnePlus 8 gets a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging, while the Pro variant packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and 30W wireless charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for dual-Band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the pricing?