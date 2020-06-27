According to a report by Android Central, the upcoming OnePlus Nord will sport a dual-lens selfie camera. This will make it the company's first handset to have dual front cameras as all of its existing models offer only a single selfie shooter. Meanwhile, a teaser page of the OnePlus Nord has been activated on Amazon, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord is expected to come with an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped cut-out at the top left corner for the dual selfie snapper. On the rear, it is tipped to house a quad camera setup. Further, the handset is rumored to pack a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord is tipped to house a quad rear camera setup but details about the sensors remain unknown as of now. However, the dual-lens front camera module is said to include a 32MP primary lens and an 8MP secondary shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset is expected to run on Android 10, and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It should also support connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about pricing and availability?