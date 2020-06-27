Last updated on Jun 27, 2020, 03:13 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
According to a report by Android Central, the upcoming OnePlus Nord will sport a dual-lens selfie camera. This will make it the company's first handset to have dual front cameras as all of its existing models offer only a single selfie shooter.
Meanwhile, a teaser page of the OnePlus Nord has been activated on Amazon, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.
The OnePlus Nord is expected to come with an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped cut-out at the top left corner for the dual selfie snapper. On the rear, it is tipped to house a quad camera setup.
Further, the handset is rumored to pack a 90Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an integrated fingerprint reader.
The OnePlus Nord is tipped to house a quad rear camera setup but details about the sensors remain unknown as of now. However, the dual-lens front camera module is said to include a 32MP primary lens and an 8MP secondary shooter.
The OnePlus Nord is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset is expected to run on Android 10, and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
It should also support connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Though no official launch date has been announced, the Nord is expected to be launched in India and Europe on July 10. As for the pricing, the details will be announced at the launch event itself but we expect it to cost around Rs. 25,000.
