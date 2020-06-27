The key specifications and features of Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi 9A have been revealed through a catalog intended for the Philippines market. The brochure, accessed by GizGuide, reveals that the smartphone is likely to make a debut in the Philippines in July. As for the key highlights, the Redmi 9A will feature a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a single rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Redmi 9A: At a glance

The Redmi 9A smartphone will feature a waterdrop notched design with noticeable bezels, a plastic chassis, and a single rear camera. The lack of a physical fingerprint scanner suggests users will have to rely on a password/pattern or face scan to unlock the handset. Further, it will bear a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per the catalog, the Redmi 9A will house a single 13MP (f/1.8) rear camera and an LED flash. For selfies, it will offer a 5MP shooter housed within the waterdrop-like display cut-out.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9A will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The catalog also reveals that it will pack a 5,000mAh, presumably with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the handset is expected to offer support for single-band (2.4GHz) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability