Samsung is working to launch a new affordable Galaxy A01 Core handset and thanks to reputed tipster Evan Blass, we know how it will look like. As per leaked renders, the Galaxy A01 Core will come with a conventional screen, single rear camera, and a textured plastic body. Moreover, it is likely to be offered in at least two color variants. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A01 Core: At a glance

As per the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will bear a rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, the textured plastic panel will house a single rear camera and a flash unit. Further. the handset is expected to feature a 5.14-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is rumored to feature an 8MP camera on the rear side with LED flash and auto-focus support. For selfies, it is likely to house a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will be powered by an entry-level MediaTek MT6739WW chipset, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10-based Samsung's One UI Core and house a user-removable 3,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it is likely to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Pricing and availability