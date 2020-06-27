Just days after increasing the prices of its C3 and Narzo 10A smartphones, Realme has now hiked the prices of the Realme 6, C2, and 5s models in India. With the latest revision, these three handsets have become costlier by up to Rs. 1,000. As per 91mobiles, the new prices are for the offline market and will be effective starting June 28.

Pricing Take a look at the new prices

The Realme C2 has received an uptick of Rs. 500 and costs Rs. 6,999, Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB/16GB, 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB models, respectively. The Realme 5s has become costlier by Rs. 1,000 and it now retails at Rs. 11,999 onwards. Similarly, the Realme 6 has also received a price of Rs. 1,000 and it now starts at Rs. 14,999.

Phone #1 Meanwhile, here's a look at Realme C2

The Realme C2 gets a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design. It sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD display. Under the hood, the handset draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. It runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6 Lite and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Information Realme C2 sports a 13MP dual rear camera

The Realme C2 offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Realme 5s

The Realme 5s offers a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen. At the heart, the handset packs a Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It also gets a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

Information Realme 5s comes with a 48MP quad rear camera

The Realme 5s has a quad rear camera that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 13MP (f/2.0) camera.

Phone #3 Realme 6

The Realme 6 features a punch-hole design with a 90Hz 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information Realme 6 features a 64MP quad rear camera