Realme's upcoming budget smartphone, the Realme C11, is scheduled to go official on June 30. Now, just days ahead of the launch, the handset has been listed on Indonesian retailer Lazada, revealing its key specifications and features. As per the listing, the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notched design, dual-rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display Realme C11: At a glance

The Realme C11 will feature a waterdrop notched design with noticeable bezels and a textured plastic body. It will miss out on a physical fingerprint scanner, meaning users will have to rely on face recognition or password/pattern to unlock the device. Further, the smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C11 will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will offer a 5MP front camera. As for video recording, both the rear and front cameras will be able to shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps. The rear camera will also support Super Nightscape mode for low-light photography.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C11 will be the first smartphone to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It will run on Android 10, aided by 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer support for all the standard connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information Pricing and availability