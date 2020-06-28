Realme has started rolling out a new firmware update for its newly-launched X3 smartphone. The update fixes phone lag and fingerprint scanner's heating issues while improving screen brightness, picture quality, and overall system stability. The new OS version also brings Realme PaySa (for Indian units) and Realme Link apps along with the June 2020 Android security patch. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The update, carrying version number RMX2081_11_A.31, has a size of 195MB. It is being pushed via the OTA method and hence, not everyone will get it at the same time. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > Software Update.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Realme X3

Talking about the features and specifications, the Realme X3 has an all-glass body, a pill-shaped punch-hole design, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup. The device sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and support a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is available in Glacier Blue and Arctic White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X3 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, there is a dual selfie snapper that includes a 16MP (f/2.0) main lens and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera.

Internals Under the hood