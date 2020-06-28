Apple's newly-launched budget handset, the iPhone SE (2020), has been reviewed by DxOMark. The France-based image lab has claimed that the device offers proper color balance, accurate saturation, and consistent autofocus, all of which have led it to receive an overall score of 101. To recall, the smartphone shares its camera hardware with the iPhone Xr, which was also awarded the same overall score.

Information What is DxOMark?

DxOMark is a leading benchmarking platform that tests smartphone cameras, digital cameras, and lenses. They conduct several industry-standard tests wherein over 1,500 images and more than 2 hours of video are captured and examined in controlled lab environments as well as in natural indoor/outdoor scenes.

Information A breakdown of the scores

As per DxOMark, the iPhone SE (2020) got 103 points in the still photo test and 98 points in the video department. The benchmarking website claimed that color balance, saturation, and contrast was on point. However, zoom shots, bokeh effect, and low-light photography was not up to the mark. In the selfie tests, the second-generation iPhone SE achieved an overall score of 84.

Design and Display Here's recalling the iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone SE (2020) sports a conventional rectangular display with thick bezels on both the top and the bottom. The handset comes with an aluminum frame, IP67 dust and water-resistance rating, and a Touch ID fingerprint scanner housed within the home button for secure biometric authentication. Moreover, the device packs a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The 2020 iPhone SE gets a single 12MP (f/1.8) rear camera with OIS, autofocus, and up to 5X digital zoom. For selfies and video calling, it gets a single 7MP (f/2.2) snapper with a fixed focus lens. Moreover, the rear camera can record 4K videos at up to 60fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood