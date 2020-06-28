Last updated on Jun 28, 2020, 09:07 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Realme is rolling out an update for its newly-launched X3 SuperZoom handset.
The update improves photography quality, screen brightness, and system stability. Moreover, it fixes the phone lag and heating issues in the fingerprint reader.
It also brings Realme PaySa (for Indian devices), Realme Link support, and June 2020 Android security patch. To recall, the X3 model has received a similar update.
Here's more.
The firmware, sporting version number RMX2081_11_A.31, has a size of around 195MB. Since it is an OTA method, everyone will not receive it at the same time. To manually check for it, go to Settings > Software Update, and click if the update has arrived.
The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a plastic frame, a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the front camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
On the rear, the handset has a quad-camera setup stacked vertically.
The smartphone gets a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash.
On the front, there is a dual selfie snapper, comprising a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and another 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera.
The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
It also comes with support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.
