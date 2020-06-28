Realme is rolling out an update for its newly-launched X3 SuperZoom handset. The update improves photography quality, screen brightness, and system stability. Moreover, it fixes the phone lag and heating issues in the fingerprint reader. It also brings Realme PaySa (for Indian devices), Realme Link support, and June 2020 Android security patch. To recall, the X3 model has received a similar update. Here's more.

Here's a detailed look at the update

The firmware, sporting version number RMX2081_11_A.31, has a size of around 195MB. Since it is an OTA method, everyone will not receive it at the same time. To manually check for it, go to Settings > Software Update, and click if the update has arrived.

Design and display A look at the Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a plastic frame, a bezel-less display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the front camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, the handset has a quad-camera setup stacked vertically. The smartphone gets a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash. On the front, there is a dual selfie snapper, comprising a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and another 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera.

Internals Under the hood