Smartphone maker Honor is gearing up to launch its upcoming mid-range handset, the X10 Max 5G, on July 2. As per the latest updates, the device has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key details. To recall, the smartphone has already been certified by TENAA and will be powered by a Dimensity 800 chipset, offer a 48MP primary camera, and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Geekbench is a processor benchmark platform which grades processors based on their single-core or multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions at the same time per core, in order to generate an aggregate score. The same process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a processor completes the instructions, the higher is its Geekbench score.

The Honor X10 Max 5G appeared on Geekbench with model number KKG-AN00. The listing, with an upload date of June 27 claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 539 and a multi-core score of 2,186.

Going by the leaks made earlier, the Honor X10 Max 5G is expected to come with an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, the handset should pack a triple camera setup. The mid-range handset should also sport a 7.09-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The Honor X10 Max 5G is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, a single 8MP selfie snapper may be present. The rear camera may record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera might shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

