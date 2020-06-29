Huawei has started rolling out the latest Android 10-based EMUI 10 update for its P20 handset in Canada. To recall, two other Huawei devices, P20 Pro and Mate 10, have also received the update last month. The firmware update comes with GPU Turbo, new tweaks for the UI, and enhanced security, in addition to Android 10's system-wide dark mode, location permissions, and internal optimizations.

The new firmware sports version number 10.0.0.161, and is quite big, having a size of 4.6GB. To download the update, go to Settings > System & updates > Software update > Check for updates > Download and install if it has arrived for your device.

The Huawei P20 sports an aluminum frame, an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch, and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the handset has a dual-camera setup. The device gets a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2240 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9, water-repellent coating, and a front-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 20MP B/W (f/1.6) lens with dual-color LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a single 24MP (f/2.0) snapper for clicking selfies. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

