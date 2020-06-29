The OnePlus 8 Pro is scheduled to go on another flash sale today at 12 pm via Amazon and the company's official e-store. The handset has been available through flash sales since its launch due to production issues faced during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. As for its key highlights, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, quad cameras, and 120Hz display.

Information A look at the sale offers

Offers on the OnePlus 8 Pro include a 10% discount using Citi bank credit and debit cards, no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months, an additional Rs. 1,000 cashback through Amazon Pay (only for pre-book customers), and benefits worth Rs. 6,000 from Reliance Jio.

Design and display OnePlus 8 Pro: At a glance

The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a glass-metal body with curved edges, and a punch-hole design. It also comes with an IP68 rating and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device packs a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED screen with support for HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The handset has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter camera. On the front, there is a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30/60fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device runs on Android 10-based Oxygen OS and packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired, 30W wireless, and 3W reverse wireless charging support. For connectivity, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C Port.

Information What about the pricing?