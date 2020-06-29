Last updated on Jun 29, 2020, 11:54 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean tech giant Samsung is rolling out the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update for its Galaxy Tab S4 in the US and Canada.
The firmware brings many new features like a dark mode, updated app icons, refreshed tile/button layouts, and full-screen navigation gestures.
It also adds options for Quick Share, Music Share, and provides the June 2020 security patch.
The firmware (version number T830XXU4CTF5) has a size of 1.76GB and is being rolled out via the OTA method in the US and Canada. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >Software Update, and click on Download and Install if it is available.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 sports a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels on all four sides. On the rear, the tablet gets a single snapper.
The device features a 10.5-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) Super AMOLED display and supports the bundled S-Pen. Moreover, it comes in two color options of Black and White.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 sports a single 13MP (f/1.9) rear camera with autofocus, HDR support, and an LED flash. On the front, the tablet packs an 8MP (f/1.9) snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The Galaxy Tab S4 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM, and 64GB/256GB of storage.
The tablet now supports Android 10-based One UI 2.1 and packs a long-lasting 7,300mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
