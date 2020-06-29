South Korean tech giant Samsung is rolling out the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update for its Galaxy Tab S4 in the US and Canada. The firmware brings many new features like a dark mode, updated app icons, refreshed tile/button layouts, and full-screen navigation gestures. It also adds options for Quick Share, Music Share, and provides the June 2020 security patch.

The updated is being rolled out in phases

The firmware (version number T830XXU4CTF5) has a size of 1.76GB and is being rolled out via the OTA method in the US and Canada. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >Software Update, and click on Download and Install if it is available.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 sports a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels on all four sides. On the rear, the tablet gets a single snapper. The device features a 10.5-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) Super AMOLED display and supports the bundled S-Pen. Moreover, it comes in two color options of Black and White.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 sports a single 13MP (f/1.9) rear camera with autofocus, HDR support, and an LED flash. On the front, the tablet packs an 8MP (f/1.9) snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood