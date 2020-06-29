Realme's newly-launched X3 and X3 SuperZoom will go on sale for the first time in India on June 30 at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. Both the handsets feature a 120Hz display, built-in liquid cooling, a total of six cameras, and a top-tier Snapdragon 855+ processor. However, the SuperZoom variant justifies its higher price-tag by offering slightly superior camera hardware.

Design and display Realme X3 Series: At a glance

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom feature an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. For biometric authentication, they come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Both the handsets bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, they come in Arctic White and Glacier Blue color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X3 sports a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP (2x zoom) telephoto lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The SuperZoom variant features an identical setup but with an 8MP (5x optical zoom) telephoto camera. On the front, the X3 has a 16MP+8MP selfie snapper combo while the X3 SuperZoom houses a 32MP+8MP setup.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphones run on Android 10-based Realme UI and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the duo offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and availability The Realme X3 range starts at Rs. 25,000