Last updated on Jun 29, 2020, 03:19 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme has introduced a new 'That Blue' color variant of its budget-range smartphone, the Realme Narzo 10, in India.
It features a bright blue rear panel with the same Onion-inspired stripes that we first saw on the Realme X Master Edition.
The new shade joins the existing 'That Green' and 'That White' color options that were launched earlier in May.
The Realme Narzo 10 features a plastic frame body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is now available in 'That Blue', 'That Green', and 'That White' color options.
The Realme Narzo 10 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Realme Narzo 10 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the solo 4GB/128GB variant. The new 'That Blue' color option will go on sale on June 30 at 12 pm via Realme.com and Flipkart.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.