Realme seems to be on a price-hike spree in India. Over the past few weeks, the Chinese smartphone maker has increased the prices of several budget-friendly handsets including the Realme 5i, Realme 6, Realme C2, Realme Narzo 10A, and Realme C3. The company has hiked the price of these handsets by up to Rs. 1,000 in both online as well as offline markets.

Phone #1 Realme 6

The Realme 6 has received a price-hike of Rs. 1,000 and it now starts at Rs. 14,999. The handset sports a 90Hz 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.

Information Realme 6 comes with a 64MP quad rear camera

The Realme 6 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Realme 5i

The Realme 5i has also become costlier by Rs. 1,000 and it now retails at a starting price of Rs. 10,999. The handset offers a waterdrop notch design with a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs a Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Realme 5i offers a 12MP quad rear camera

The Realme 5i bears a quad rear camera setup with a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Realme Narzo 10A

Last week, Realme Narzo 10A received a price-hike of Rs. 500, raising the starting price of the base-end 3GB/32GB model to Rs. 8,999. The handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a waterdrop notch design. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Realme Narzo 10A has a 12MP triple rear camera

The Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-lens rear camera module including a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/1.8) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.4) camera.

Phone #4 Realme C3

The Realme C3 received an uptick of Rs. 1,000 last week, and it now starts at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB model. The handset comes with a plastic body, waterdrop notch design, and noticeable bezels. It packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD display and a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is aided by 3GB/4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Realme C3 comes with a 12MP dual rear camera