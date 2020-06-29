Xiaomi Malaysia has shared a teaser on Facebook, confirming the launch of its upcoming budget handsets, the 9A, and 9C, on June 30. Both smartphones are touted to sport a waterdrop notch screen, a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, entry-level hardware, and a Type-C port. However, the 9C could grab more attention by offering a multi-lens rear camera and a built-in NFC chip.

Facebook Post Here's a look at the teaser

Design and display Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C: At a glance

The Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch design and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The former is likely to offer a single rear camera while the latter could offer a dual or triple camera module. Further, both the handsets are expected to bear a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9A smartphone is said to offer a single 13MP (f/1.8) rear camera. Meanwhile, the Redmi 9C, depending on the model, will either offer a 13MP+5MP+2MP triple-lens setup or a 13MP+2MP dual-lens camera On the front, both the handsets are tipped to come with a single 5MP camera for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9A and 9C are expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 chipset, respectively, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. The duo is tipped to run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, the devices are also likely to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?