For K-Pop fans, Samsung will launch the BTS edition of the Galaxy S20+ in India on July 2. The special model features a purple glass body, a BTS logo at the rear side, and BTS themes with special wallpapers, icons, as well as ringtones. Notably, the pre-bookings for the new Galaxy S20+ BTS edition will begin in the country on July 1.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the announcement

Get ready to flaunt your Purple! Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition coated in a dreamy Haze Purple colour is arriving in 2 days. Pre-booking starts on 1st July. TnC apply.

Know more about the #GalaxyS20Series: https://t.co/HBW9qSM85N#Samsung pic.twitter.com/zwrzBDbCdY — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 29, 2020

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition sports an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup and a BTS logo at the bottom. The smartphone packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint reader. This special edition S20+ comes in a single Haze Purple color option.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a ToF 3D sensor for capturing depth details. On the front, there is a single 10MP (f/2.2) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is powered by an Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 9W reverse wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Pricing What about the pricing?