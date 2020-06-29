Last updated on Jun 29, 2020, 05:59 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
For K-Pop fans, Samsung will launch the BTS edition of the Galaxy S20+ in India on July 2.
The special model features a purple glass body, a BTS logo at the rear side, and BTS themes with special wallpapers, icons, as well as ringtones.
Notably, the pre-bookings for the new Galaxy S20+ BTS edition will begin in the country on July 1.
Get ready to flaunt your Purple! Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition coated in a dreamy Haze Purple colour is arriving in 2 days. Pre-booking starts on 1st July. TnC apply.— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 29, 2020
Know more about the #GalaxyS20Series: https://t.co/HBW9qSM85N#Samsung pic.twitter.com/zwrzBDbCdY
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition sports an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, the handset houses a quad-camera setup and a BTS logo at the bottom.
The smartphone packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint reader.
This special edition S20+ comes in a single Haze Purple color option.
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a ToF 3D sensor for capturing depth details.
On the front, there is a single 10MP (f/2.2) snapper for clicking selfies and video calling.
The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is powered by an Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 9W reverse wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is currently available for pre-ordering in the US for $1,250 (approximately Rs. 94,500) and is expected to carry a similar price-tag on our shores when it launches on July 2.
The handset will be packed in a special retail box that will include exclusive BTS photo cards, stickers, a clear case, and AKG earphones.
