OPPO has launched a new 'Blazing Blue' color variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, the OPPO F15, in India. The new color shade joins the 'Lightning Black' and 'Unicorn White' variants that were launched in the country in January this year. It comes with a bright blue gradient design on the rear panel and can be purchased in a single 8GB/128GB configuration.

Design and display OPPO F15: At a glance

The OPPO F15 features a plastic body, waterdrop notch design, and noticeable bottom bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is now available in 'Blazing Blue', 'Lightning Black', and 'Unicorn White' color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO F15 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it comes with 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO F15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Further, it comes with connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

