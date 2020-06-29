South Korean tech giant LG's Stylo 5 handset locked to telecom operator T-Mobile's network is now receiving the latest Android 10 update in the USA. To recall, customers of the handset using Metro and Verizon's networks, received the firmware a few days back. The new update brings features like a refreshed design, improved navigation gestures, system-wide dark mode, and better controls for privacy.

Details about the update

The firmware, which has a size of 1.2GB, brings bug fixes, system improvements, and is being rolled out as an OTA update. To check for the update, go to Settings > System Updates, and click on it if the firmware has arrived for your device.

Design and display Here's recalling the LG Stylo 5

The LG Stylo 5 offers a conventional display with thick bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, the handset houses a single camera, and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The device features a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD screen that comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It also comes with support for a stylus.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The T-Mobile's LG Stylo 5 comes with a single 13MP rear camera with a PDAF sensor and an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, the smartphone gets a 5MP snapper for clicking selfies and video calling. Both the front as well as the rear camera can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood