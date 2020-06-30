Last updated on Jun 30, 2020, 11:44 am
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro will be up for grabs at 12 pm in India today via Amazon and the Xiaomi's e-store.
To recall, the handset was launched alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in March and has been available via flash sales since then.
Some of its key highlights include a quad rear-camera setup, a 5,020mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 720G chipset.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a premium glass body with a punch-hole design and minimal bezels. It also houses a quad-camera setup on the rear and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The smartphone bears a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Moreover, it is available in three color options of Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.
The handset features a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash.
There is a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper at the front.
The rear camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30/120fps.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The device runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NavIC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB model.
On Amazon, buyers can avail no-cost and standard EMI options while Prime members can get a 5% discount on payments made via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.
Moreover, Airtel users can avail double data benefits with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 unlimited packs.
