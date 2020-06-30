Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 10, is set to go on sale once again in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme's e-store. The device was launched in May and it features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, waterdrop notched design, quad cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. The newly-launched Narzo 10 'That Blue' color variant will also be available for purchase today.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10 is mostly made out of plastic and features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. It houses a quad-camera module and a fingerprint scanner on the rear. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is available in 'That Green', 'That Blue', and 'That White' color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 10 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) lens. As for video recording, the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Narzo 10 is powered by an octa-core Helio G80 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and offers What about pricing?