Last updated on Jun 30, 2020, 11:46 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 10, is set to go on sale once again in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme's e-store.
The device was launched in May and it features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, waterdrop notched design, quad cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The newly-launched Narzo 10 'That Blue' color variant will also be available for purchase today.
The Realme Narzo 10 is mostly made out of plastic and features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. It houses a quad-camera module and a fingerprint scanner on the rear.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is available in 'That Green', 'That Blue', and 'That White' color options.
The Realme Narzo 10 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) lens.
As for video recording, the rear and front cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps.
The Narzo 10 is powered by an octa-core Helio G80 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme Narzo 10 carries a price-tag of Rs. 11,999 for its solo 4GB/128GB configuration.
As for offers, buyers can enjoy 5% unlimited cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and up to 12-month no-cost EMI plans.
Those buying through the Realme website can avail up to 100% SuperCash worth Rs. 500 from MobiKwik.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.