Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C in Malaysia. The former debuts the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset while the latter arrives as the first handset to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Both the handsets also share a few features in common including a waterdrop notch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a Type-C port.

Phone #1 Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A offers a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels on all sides and a single rear camera. It bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display. Under the hood, the handset draws power from a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Moreover, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Redmi 9A features a 13MP single rear camera

The Redmi 9A offers a single 13MP (f/1.8) rear camera. For selfies, it houses a 5MP front-facing camera. As for video recording, both the front and rear cameras can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Phone #2 Redmi 9C

The Redmi 9C features the same design as the Redmi 9A except for housing a multi-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader on the rear. It also comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. However, it draws power from a more powerful MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

Information Redmi 9C offers a 13MP triple rear camera

The Redmi 9C comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 5MP front camera.

Pocket-pinch Finally, what about the price?