The specifications of Xiaomi's upcoming handset, the Redmi K40, have been leaked by a tipster on Weibo. The device, which is expected to arrive as a follow-up to the Redmi K30, is said to pack a 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Here's our take.

Design and display Redmi K40 likely to sport a pill-shaped punch-hole design

The upcoming Redmi K40 is expected to sport an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped punch hole cut-out for the front camera. Meanwhile, on the rear, the handset is likely to pack a quad-camera setup. The device is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it is expected to house a 25MP+5MP dual selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The upcoming Redmi K40 is likely to be powered by a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB). The smartphone should run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it is expected to support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?