Last updated on Jun 30, 2020, 01:47 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
The specifications of Xiaomi's upcoming handset, the Redmi K40, have been leaked by a tipster on Weibo.
The device, which is expected to arrive as a follow-up to the Redmi K30, is said to pack a 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Here's our take.
The upcoming Redmi K40 is expected to sport an edge-to-edge screen with a pill-shaped punch hole cut-out for the front camera. Meanwhile, on the rear, the handset is likely to pack a quad-camera setup.
The device is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The smartphone is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it is expected to house a 25MP+5MP dual selfie snapper.
The upcoming Redmi K40 is likely to be powered by a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The smartphone should run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it is expected to support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no word on the pricing and availability of the Redmi K40. However, looking at the rumored specifications, we expect it to arrive as a premium mid-range device and carry a price-tag of around CNY 2,200 (roughly Rs. 23,500).
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.