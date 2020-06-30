Taking on Xiaomi's Redmi 9A and 9C, Realme has launched a new budget-friendly Realme C11 smartphone in Malaysia. The handset comes with a waterdrop notch screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera. It is also the world's second handset to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, first being Redmi 9C.

Design and display Realme C11: At a glance

The Realme C11 offers a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped dual-camera module. It misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor but supports face unlock feature. Further, the handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and can be purchased in Mint Green and Pepper Grey color options.

Information Realme C11 comes with a 13MP dual rear camera

The Realme C11 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it comes with a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera. Further, both the front and rear cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C11 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the pricing?