Last updated on Jun 30, 2020, 02:46 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Taking on Xiaomi's Redmi 9A and 9C, Realme has launched a new budget-friendly Realme C11 smartphone in Malaysia.
The handset comes with a waterdrop notch screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera.
It is also the world's second handset to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, first being Redmi 9C.
The Realme C11 offers a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped dual-camera module. It misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor but supports face unlock feature.
Further, the handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and can be purchased in Mint Green and Pepper Grey color options.
The Realme C11 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it comes with a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera. Further, both the front and rear cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.
The Realme C11 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Realme C11 is priced at RM 429 (around Rs. 7,500) for the solo 2GB/32GB model in Malaysia. Further, it will go on sale from July 7 via e-commerce platform Lazada.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.